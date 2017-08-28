ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday
expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the wife of
Zahoor Barlas, Joint Secretary,Ministry of IB&NH and Deputy Managing
Director PTV.
In a statement, the minister said she shared the grief of the
bereaved family. She also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed
soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to
bear this loss with fortitude.
Marriyum consoles over demise of Zahoor Barlas’s wife
