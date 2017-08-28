Marriyum consoles over demise of Zahoor Barlas’s wife

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday

expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the wife of

Zahoor Barlas, Joint Secretary,Ministry of IB&NH and Deputy Managing

Director PTV.

In a statement, the minister said she shared the grief of the

bereaved family. She also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed

soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to

bear this loss with fortitude.