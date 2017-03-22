Marriyum congratulates Afzal Butt for becoming President PFUJ

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has
congratulated Afzal Butt for his election as President of the
Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and other elected
office bearers.
In a message of felicitation, she said a free media is vital
for strengthening of democracy and democratic system in a
country.
She said that present government is a popularly elected and
firmly believes in the freedom of expression.
She said that media has gained independence after a long and
arduous struggle and the present government would continue to
facilitate their growth and extend them full support in upholding
and safeguarding of their independence.
Minister of State hoped that the newly elected body would work
diligently for welfare of media persons and workers and continue to
play their role in nurturing democratic values in the society.