Marriyum congratulates Afzal Butt for becoming President PFUJ

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has

congratulated Afzal Butt for his election as President of the

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and other elected

office bearers.

In a message of felicitation, she said a free media is vital

for strengthening of democracy and democratic system in a

country.

She said that present government is a popularly elected and

firmly believes in the freedom of expression.

She said that media has gained independence after a long and

arduous struggle and the present government would continue to

facilitate their growth and extend them full support in upholding

and safeguarding of their independence.

Minister of State hoped that the newly elected body would work

diligently for welfare of media persons and workers and continue to

play their role in nurturing democratic values in the society.