Marriyum condoles death of Ustad Fateh Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Ms.Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday expressed her deep grief and sorrow over sad demise of Ustad Fateh Ali Khan.

Paying tributes to Late Ustad Fateh Ali Khan, the minister said in his passing away, we have lost a national icon.

Ustad Fateh Ali Khan’s contribution towards classical music typified by style representing Patiala Gharana will long be remembered for his enchanting rendering both by common man as well as those who understood classical music.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.