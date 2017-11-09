Marriyum condemns terrorist attack in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Quetta.

In a statement issued here Thursday, she said the personnel and officers of law enforcing agencies, police and armed forces were rendering unparalleled sacrifices for safety of lives and property of people and security of the country. She said their imperishable sacrifices would be written in golden words on the pages of history.

Marriyum said the enemies of peace and progress of the country would never be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs. She said the whole nation was united against terrorism and such heinous acts on the part of terrorists would not be able to shake its resolve.

The minister said we would not lower our guard till the elimination of the last terrorist. She expressed her sympathies with the affected families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.