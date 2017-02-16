Marriyum condemns Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine attack

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Minister of State for Information Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday condemned in strongest terms, the horrific terrorist attack in the premises of the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar at Sehwan Sharif, which killed and wounded dozens of innocent lives.

In her statement, she said perpetrators of this ghastly act were barbarians and enemies of humanity. They neither represented any religion nor any ideology and were a stigma on the face of mankind.

She said shrines were not only symbol of peace, love and coexistence but also a home to many poor people to whom they provide free shelter and food.

The whole nation stood united against terrorists and their nefarious designs and they had no place in our society, culture and religion, she said.

She urged the nation to continue to maintain resilience and unity against this faceless enemy.

She said her thoughts and prayers were with the families and other loved ones of those killed, and she wished full recovery for the injured.