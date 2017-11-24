Marriyum condemns Hayatabad terrorists attack and expresses grief over loss of lives

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage

Marriyum Aurangzeb has severely condemned the terrorist attack at Hayatabad Peshawar and also expressed deep sense of grief over the loss of precious human lives, including Additional Inspector General of Police Ashraf Noor.

In a statement issued here Friday she said that the personnel of police, armed forces, and law enforcing agencies had strengthened the foundations of Pakistan by embracing martyrdom and these sacrifices were also an irrefutable testimony to our unflinching national resolve in the fight against terrorism.

She said that every Pakistani would keep fighting against terrorism till the last drop of blood. The minister said that the enemies of the country could not hinder country’s path to progress and prosperity.