MARRIYUM CONDEMNS ASSAULT ON SENIOR JOURNALIST AHMED NOORANI

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Minister of state for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb has strongly condemned the assault on senior journalist Ahmed Noorani in Islamabad this morning. In a statement issued here today she said that this regrettable incident was tantamount to an attack on the independence of media and the right of freedom of expression.

The MOS said that the democratic government firmly believed in the existence of unfettered media and the constitutional right of freedom of expression. Marriyum said that freedom of expression and democracy were sine qua non for each other and the government was taking all possible measure to provide safe and secure working environment to the journalists.