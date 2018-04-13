Marriyum for closer cooperation with Morocco in films, culture

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History & Literary Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a meeting with Ambassador of Morocco Mohamed Karmoune here Friday emphasized the need for formal engagement and cooperation in the arena of film and culture.

She said such an arrangement between the two states was quite imperative with a view to understand each others’ culture, values and enhance people-to-people contact.

She said that films were not only a unique medium to promote and project core values, culture & heritage of any society, but also generated greater economic activity besides providing entertainment to the public at large.

The minister said that present democratic government had taken an initiative to re-vitalize the dormant film industry of Pakistan by encouraging artists and providing various fiscal incentives for the revival of industry and cinema in the country. She said that Pakistan was a land of beauty and splendors and projecting it through Screen tourism was sine quo non to promote the peaceful and softer image of Pakistan at global level.

Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco, a country held in high esteem by the people of Pakistan, she added.

The ambassador agreed with the minister on inevitability of formal collaboration in the field of film and culture. He said that Morocco enjoyed strong bilateral economic ties with Pakistan and it would further like to enhance cooperation in areas mutually beneficial to each other.

He also hailed unequivocal support of Pakistan to the cause of freedom of Moroccan people during early fifties.