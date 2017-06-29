Marriyum chairs condolence meeting for martyrs of Parachinar, Quetta, Ahmedpur Sharqia

ISLAMABAD, June 29 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday

chaired a condolence meeting in the ministry for the martyrs of the terrorist attacks at Parachinar and Quetta and the inferno that

followed the overturning of an oil tanker at Ahmed Pur Sharqia.

The participants of the meeting offered Fateha for the souls of

the deceased and also prayed for early recovery of those who

sustained injuries in these incidents.

The minister said that the entire nation equally shared the

grief of the bereaved families.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information, Broadcasting

and National Heritage Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera and other senior

officials of the ministry.