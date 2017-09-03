Marriyum castigates Imran for concocted allegations against Shahbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Sept 3 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has severely

castigated Imran Khan for hurling concocted allegations of corruption against Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, involving a Chinese

company.

She said that after rejection of the allegations by the

Chinese embassy, clarifying that the Chinese Company named Jiangsu

Yabaite did not operate in Pakistan, Imran had to face yet another

embarrassment. However, she said, only those persons feel mortified

who have some grain of shame in them.

The Minister said that after the rebuttal given by the Chinese

embassy, it was imperative to find out what connection Imran had with

the Chinese company Yabaite?

Lamenting the irrepressible propensity of Imran Khan to hurl

unsubstantiated allegations, the minister said that Shahbaz Sharif

had been elected thrice as Chief Minister of the province and during

his tenures he had made and implemented development projects of

billions and trillions of rupees but even his staunchest enemies had

not been able to point out any corruption in those projects.

Marriyum said that Imran had failed even to prepare a project

on paper for KPK but had spoken lies worth billions and trillions of

rupees.

She said that by hurling fabricated allegations against Chief

Minister Punjab, Imran Khan had attacked the right of development of

the people of Punjab, particularly the people of Multan. Marriyum

observed that though Imran was not expected to tender an apology but

it was hoped that after having been proven as a liar, he would feel

a little bit ashamed.

The minister said that Imran Khan had not been able to control

Dengue and floods in KPK but had established new records in lying

and taking u-turns during the last four years. She asked when would

Imran unlock the Ehtasab Commission in KPK?.