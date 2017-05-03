Marriyum calls on Uzbek Ambassador, discusses bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday

called on Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Furqat Siddiqov.

During the meeting, wide range of issues in the domain of

bilateral relations were discussed with greater focus on the

prospects of further deepening cooperation in the areas of culture,

mass media and telecommunications.

Both the sides emphasized that regular and fruitful contacts

between the two countries at different levels demonstrated

mutually-shared aspirations to build long term and constructive

relations in the areas of interest to both of them.