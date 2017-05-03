Marriyum calls on Uzbek Ambassador, discusses bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday
called on Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Furqat Siddiqov.
During the meeting, wide range of issues in the domain of
bilateral relations were discussed with greater focus on the
prospects of further deepening cooperation in the areas of culture,
mass media and telecommunications.
Both the sides emphasized that regular and fruitful contacts
between the two countries at different levels demonstrated
mutually-shared aspirations to build long term and constructive
relations in the areas of interest to both of them.