Marriyum Aurangzeb wishes nation safe and happy 2017

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb has wished

the nation a safe and happy 2017.

She supplicated to Allah that he may shower his infinite

blessings on the people of Pakistan and bestow upon each of us

the wisdom and ability to work towards peace, prosperity and

progress of Pakistan.

She said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has driven an agenda

that is catapulting Pakistan towards an economic turnaround and

making great strides in the areas of energy, infrastructure, health

and education.

Terrorism, she said is being thwarted and Pakistan, owing

to the brave men and women of the military and armed forces are

winning the war against terrorists and extremists.

She hoped that 2017 will be a year, where, whilst respecting

our differences, we unite and work towards a prosperous Pakistan.