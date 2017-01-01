Marriyum Aurangzeb wishes nation safe and happy 2017

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb has wished
the nation a safe and happy 2017.
She supplicated to Allah that he may shower his infinite
blessings on the people of Pakistan and bestow upon each of us
the wisdom and ability to work towards peace, prosperity and
progress of Pakistan.
She said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has driven an agenda
that is catapulting Pakistan towards an economic turnaround and
making great strides in the areas of energy, infrastructure, health
and education.
Terrorism, she said is being thwarted and Pakistan, owing
to the brave men and women of the military and armed forces are
winning the war against terrorists and extremists.
She hoped that 2017 will be a year, where, whilst respecting
our differences, we unite and work towards a prosperous Pakistan.
