Marriyum Aurangzeb strongly condemns terrorist attack in Parachinar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP): Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and National Heritage has strongly condemned a terrorist act and blast at Parachinar on Saturday

morning which claimed precious lives.

She said killing of innocent persons is a barbaric act and perpetrators of this act are enemies of peace, development and progress.

In a condolence message, she stated that people are resilient to face the designs of the enemies of the country.

The government will not rest till elimination of last terrorist from the soil of Pakistan, the minister said adding, enemies of peace would be met with iron hands.

The sacrifices of the people of Pakistan in the battle against terrorism and extremism will not go in vain.

She expressed her deep grief and sympathies with the families of the martyred and prayed for early recovery of the injured.