Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over terrorist attack on public rally in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday expressed deep grief and shock over the terrorist attack and blast during a public rally at Chairing Cross Lahore, which had reportedly caused loss of precious lives, including senior police officers, besides injuring over 70 others.

While expressing her heart-felt condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families, she condemned this dastardly and cowardly attack by the terrorists. The minister paid tribute to the martyred police officers and officials who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Those faceless barbarians who have perpetrated this heinous crime must rest assured that their inhuman acts would not go unpunished as the government had an unflinching resolve to take the fight against terrorists to its logical end, the minister said.

She said the terrorists could not dent the resolve of the government

as well as the people by such cataclysmic and detestable enactments.

Their designs to harm and destabilize the country would never succeed, she said. “Our valiant security forces and law enforcing agencies who have made unparalleled sacrifices to eliminate the scourge of terrorism and have almost checked the terrorists in their tracks also remain steadfast and determined to scuttle the ability of their remnants to continue with their nefarious activities.”

Pakistan has come a long way in fight against terrorism, she said, adding, “we now have all the counter terrorism infrastructure in place.” She said NACTA was active, intelligence sharing amongst provinces through NACTA was in process of implementation, counter terrorism force had been established and trained, improvised explosive devices training and SOPs were in place because of which approximately 80 % terrorism incidents were reduced since 2013.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and with the assistance of provincial governments, armed forces of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies, the resilient people of Pakistan get stronger after every cowardly attack of terrorists. We will fight this till the last terrorist is eliminated from Pakistan,” the minister added.

It was the responsibility of every Pakistani, she said, to play his due role to fight against this skewed mindset and secure the future of our generations to come.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in peace and grant the courage and gratitude to the bereaved families to bear their losses.