Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over Om Puri’s demise

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday

expressed deep grief and sorrow over sad demise of renowned film

actor of the Sub-continent Om Puri.

In his passing away the world of cinema has lost one of the

foremost, talented and accomplished artist who apart from working in

Indian films, also performed in Hollywood, British and Pakistani

movies.

In her statement, the minister said, Om Puri distinguished

himself with inimitable style which was unique in the art of acting.

In his personal life, he worked for peace and betterment in

ties between India and Pakistan and enhanced people to people

contacts between the two neighbours.

She said the vacuum created by his death will be difficult to

fill and he will be remembered by the people and his fans.