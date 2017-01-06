ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday
expressed deep grief and sorrow over sad demise of renowned film
actor of the Sub-continent Om Puri.
In his passing away the world of cinema has lost one of the
foremost, talented and accomplished artist who apart from working in
Indian films, also performed in Hollywood, British and Pakistani
movies.
In her statement, the minister said, Om Puri distinguished
himself with inimitable style which was unique in the art of acting.
In his personal life, he worked for peace and betterment in
ties between India and Pakistan and enhanced people to people
contacts between the two neighbours.
She said the vacuum created by his death will be difficult to
fill and he will be remembered by the people and his fans.
Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over Om Puri’s demise
ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Minister of State for Information,