Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over loss of precious lives in PWD Society cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the sad and unfortunate incident in PWD Society early Friday morning leaving three persons dead.

She expressed her heartfelt condolence over the demise of the wife and daughter of Information group officer Laiq Bajwa in the accident.

The minister directed the authorities concerned for provision of best medical treatment to the injured, Laiq Bajwa and other injured and asked the Ministry of IB&NH to facilitate the family of the injured officer.

She also prayed for early recovery of Laiq Bajwa.