Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over demise of renowned writer

ISLAMABAD, April 15 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned writer and intellectual Mukhtar Masood.

The minister, in a statement here, said that Mukhtar Masood was a great intellectual of his times. She said his educational and literary contributions were praiseworthy.

Vacuum created by his demise would be felt for times to come, she remarked.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.