Marriyum Aurangzeb greets NPC newly-elected office-bearers

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Minister of state for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday felicitated newly-elected president of National Press Club Shakeel Anjum and other office bearers.

In a statement, the minister said that the government believes in freedom of expression and would continue to facilitate growth of free and independent media.

She hoped that newly-elected office bearers would work diligently for the welfare of journalists and media persons.