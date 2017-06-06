Marriyum Aurangzeb felicitates newly elected office bearers of PFUJ- Dastoor

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday

congratulated the newly-elected president Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (Dastoor Group) Haji Nawaz Raza and other office bearers.

In a statement, the minister said election of PFUJ office bearers was manifestation of promotion of democratic norms and culture in the media organizations.

She appreciated the role of journalistic organizations in protection of the rights of the working journalists and development of media in the country.

Media persons along with political workers have always struggled for democracy and personal liberties in Pakistan, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the present government believes in freedom of expression as free media was hallmark of civilized and democratic societies.

She said the present government was working for protection of media persons rights and a bill was being enacted to ensure their security and welfare.

She said government had taken all possible steps to provide the media persons an enabling environment so that they can perform their duties as professional ethos.