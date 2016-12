ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage on Saturday asked the concerned authorities to make immediate arrangements for shifting

Iftikhar Qaiser, a renowned TV artist from Peshawar to PIMS, Islamabad, so that he can be provided the best medical facilities and services.

Marriyum Aurangzeb last night had spoken to the ailing artist on

the direction of the Prime Minster.