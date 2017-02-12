Marriyum Aurangzeb condemns attack on News channel in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday strongly

condemned the incident of firing on DSNG van of Samaa TV in Karachi.

In a statement issued here, the minister said that government believed in freedom of expression and would never tolerate such attacks which undermine independence of media.

She said the government was making all possible efforts in liasion and

coordination with provincial governments to create a secure and enabling

environment for the media persons so that they could perform their

obligations in accordance with their professional ethos.

She urged the provincial government to take an immediate cognizance

of the matter and bring the culprits to book.

She also expressed her deep grief over the loss of precious life in the incident and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.