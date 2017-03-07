Marriyum assails Imran for irresponsible statement

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday strongly assailed Imran Khan for his irresponsible statement against the foreign cricketers who played the PSL final in Lahore, saying that it reflected the poor mentality of the PTI chief.

Speaking to media here, the Minister said the PTI chief has already tarnished his reputation in the field of politics because of his reprehensible behavior and is now bent upon ruining whatever respect he has in sports.

She said Imran Khan’s remarks were driven by his compulsive negative thinking and it is very unfortunate that he has used highly objectionable and condemnable language against foreign guests of the country.

The Federal Minister said the government holds foreign players as respectful and is grateful to them for their participation in the PSL final in Lahore.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PTI chief initially demanded that the PSL final be held in Pakistan but it is unfortunate that he started opposing it when it was announced that Lahore would host the final of the tournament.

She regretted that the PTI chief had dubbed a historical event an “act of madness”.

She reminded PTI chief that the people of Pakistan would keep on repeating such acts of madness to counter the menace of terrorism

and extremism.

The Information Minister said the terrorists were trying to terrorize and intimidate the people of Pakistan through their heinous acts.

However, she said the people of Pakistan have given a befitting response to terrorists by wholeheartedly and enthusiastically participating in the PSL final.

She said Imran Khan has, in fact, tried to create scare and panic among foreign players through his irresponsible statements.

The Federal Minister said freedom of expression is the basic right of an individual but this right should not be exercised to infringe on others’ rights besides hurting their sentiments.

She said the government is endeavoring to make laws to curb cyber crime.

She said the government is earnestly determined to make Pakistan a developed, progressive, prosperous and terror-free country; our efforts have started yielding tangible results visibly being experienced by people across the length and breadth of the country, the Minister pronounced.