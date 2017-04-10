Marriyum asks PFUJ to finalize proposals for inclusion in Journalist Security, Protection Bill by April 30

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday

asked the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) to expedite

the submission of its proposals for inclusion in the draft of

Journalists Security and Welfare Bill so that it could be sent to

the parliament for early enactment.

Addressing the participants of a consultative meeting at

National Press Club, she said that the draft of the bill was

circulated on February 3 among media houses, press clubs and civil

society organizations with a view to enlist their opinions and seek

proposals from all the stakeholders.

She said that the draft bill would be finalized after

the receipt of input from them.

The minister asked the management of the National Press Club

(NPC) to present its recommendations by April 30 so that another

consultation session could be held at NPC to finalize the draft.

She thanked the media persons for their contribution, saying

that without their participation it was not possible to give it a

final shape.

The minister said that the input of the National Assembly

committee constituted during previous government and headed by Ahsan

Iqbal would also be included in the final draft.

Dilating on the constitution of the Wage Board Award, the

minister remarked that it was a legal responsibility which should be

fulfilled without delay and an appropriate mechanism should be

devised to remove snags in its timely constitution.

In her initial statement, she said, “Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif has directed to take comprehensive measures for safety,

security and welfare of the journalists and media workers.”

She said that a comprehensive definition of the journalist had

been given in the draft and the word cameraman had been added to

give representation to cameramen of the news channels.

The minister informed the meeting that the existing laws

related to media had also been included in the draft bill.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said a Journalists Council would be

constituted for implementation of the bill in its true spirit.

She said the bill was generalized for the very purpose of

getting recommendations from all sections of media and civil

society.

President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Afzal Butt

said that it was a historic day as consultations on draft of

Journalists Security and Welfare Bill were being held. He said

that it was a long standing issue and credit for this legislation

would go to the present government.

He expressed the hope that after implementation of this bill

many problems being faced by media persons would be resolved.

The participants of the discussion suggested that protection

should be provided not only to journalists, but also the supporting

staff, including DSNG staff and drivers, as they were media workers

and often the target of the terrorists.

They also proposed that media houses should be made responsible

for giving proper training to media persons going on duty in the

conflict zone.

The participants proposed that perpetrators of terrorist

attacks on media should be tried under Anti-Terrorist Act and

implementation of laws related to Wage Board Award should be ensured

before the enactment of the new legislation.