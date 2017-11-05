Marriyum asks Imran to appear before SC, anti-terrorist court instead of lying everyday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, in a strong rejoinder to Imran Khan’s rhetoric at a public rally Sunday, said that Instead of lying everyday unabashedly Imran should account for his lies in the Supreme Court and present himself in the anti-terrorist court from which he had been running away.

In a statement issued here, the minister asked as to how a person, who gambled with the party funds and donations, could fill the national exchequer? She observed that Imran indulged in corruption even while running the tree plantation campaign.

Challenging the democratic credentials of Imran Khan, Marriyum said that in 2014 he came to have the assemblies dissolved but returned after attacking the parliament. His statement again today to dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was very regrettable, she added.

The minister asked Imran to unlock the KP Ehtsab Commission, answer the questions posed by Aeysha Gulalai and also to let the people know the fate of Bank of Khyber scandal.

Responding to Imran’s repeated rhetoric about NRO, she said that now there would be only one NRO of the people as a result of which he would have to leave the country.

Marriyum castigating Imran for his persistent lies, asked did he not have fear of God? Referring to the new wave of his public rallies. she questioned,” Is it not so that they are a new installment of the third sit-in?”

