Marriyum asks Imran to apologize to nation for telling lies, politics of anarchy

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan should apologize to the nation for telling lies and doing politics of anarchy during the past three years.

Talking to media persons after Panama Papers case hearing, here the minister said that several portions of Imran’s petition were read in the court, on which the PTI counsel did not present any argument and not only his legal team but Imran Khan himself have retreated on those portions of the petition.

She said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had not sought immunity in the court, if he had sought immunity, the case would not have been contested in the Supreme Court.

She further said if the prime minister was to seek immunity, maintainability of the case would have been challenged. The prime minister did not challenge the maintainability of the case and asked the court to proceed the case.

She said that the law which applies on the masses and members of Parliament, the same law applies to the prime minister, she added.

The minister said that yesterday the PTI chairman had stated that the prime minister took a U-turn by seeking immunity, which was wrong as the prime minister had sought no immunity.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that in fact it was Imran who sought immunity in the Election Commission by saying that he was not answerable for what he had done before the elections.

Imran Khan has tendered an apology for levelling allegations against the Election Commission and had to withdraw his entire reply submitted there.

The Prime Minister, she said, had not committed money laundering or tax evasion, otherwise he would not have contested the case in court.

She said that Nawaz Sharif had been elected Prime Minister for the third time and record of all his speeches was available.

She said the prime minister had neither lied to the nation in any speech inside or outside the Parliament, nor there was any contradiction in his speeches.

She said that a voice echoed in the court and the PML-N counsel said that if Imran wants one law for Nawaz Sharif and another for rest of the country, it could not be done.