Marriyum advises Imran to come out of his illusory world

ISLAMABAD, June 8 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday advised Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief, Imran Khan to come out of his illusory world as the nation was set to give him a befitting response in 2018 polls for his lies and misdeeds.

In a statement, the state minister said on his slate, Imran Khan had the worst misadventures including attacks on parliament, Pakistan Television, PM House and democracy.

She said the Anti-Terrorism Court, Election Commission and the writ petition by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi were awaiting Imran Khan to defend his position.

“You can get exemption from the law but the people of Pakistan will never exonerate you in 2018,” she remarked.

The people of Pakistan would hold Imran Khan accountable in next year election for the deceptions and lies he had told to the masses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Marriyum concluded.