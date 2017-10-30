Marking Black Day, New York’s representative meeting reaffirms support to Kashmiris’ freedom struggle

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (APP):Speakers at a meeting held at the Consulate General in New York Sunday denounced the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and urged the United Nations to implement its resolutions calling for the settlement of the decades-old dispute through a plebiscite.

The occasion was “Black Day”, which marks the anniversary of India’s massive invasion and occupation of Kashmir on 27 October 1947. It was largely attended.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General Raja Ali Ejaz said that the people and government of Pakistan were absolutely firm in their commitment and steadfast political, diplomatic and moral support to the legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people.

In brief remarks after a number of representatives of Kashmiri and Pakistani political parties and groups discussed all aspects of the decades-old Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan, Consul General Ejaz urged the participants to step up their efforts to apprise American politicians, lawmakers and common citizens of the grave situation in Kashmir. Such an approach would build up support for the cause of Kashmir.

He also urged them to educate their own children about the history of the Kashmir issue so that the next generation could carry forward the Kashmiri people’s struggle for the exercise of UN-pledged right to self-determination.

Conducting the proceedings was Hanif Channa, Counsellor of Community Welfare at the Consulate General, who thanked the audience for their participation on a rainy day to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Sardar Sawar Khan, a former member of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council, gave historical background of the Kashmir dispute and said the Kashmir movement was based on two-nation theory that led to the establishment of Pakistan.

He wholeheartedly thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their unyielding support to the cause of Kashmiris, saying it was a source of great encouragement to the oppressed people in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Sawar Khan debunked India’s claim about Kashmir being its integral part, saying it was a disputed territory.

Malik Nadeem Abid, a Kashmiri activist, proposed the establishment of a Kashmir Research Centre at a reputable university to develop a complete understanding of the 70-year-old dispute that has led to wars between India and Pakistan. Such a centre could provide clear guidance for the course to be followed keeping in view the developments that have taken place at international and regional levels.

Other speaker included: Khwaja Farooq, Sardar Imtiaz Garalvi, Raja Razaq, Naeem Gilgiti, Taj Khan, Ms. Uzma Gul, Chaudhry Zahoor and Khurshid Bhatti.

Allama Shahbaz Chisti, who also addressed the gathering, led the “dua’ for the liberation of Kashmir from India’s yoke and for the safety and security of Pakistan.