Marium Mukhtar Shaheed remembered

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):The second death anniversary of female fighter pilot, Flying Officer, Marium Mukhtar Shaheed is being observed on Friday (November 24).

She was the first female pilot of Pakistan Air Force who sacrificed her life in line of duty and attained Shahadat.

She was on a mission when her trainer jet crashed near Kundian area of district Mianwali two years ago.

Talking to a private news channel, Marium’s parents said that they are proud of their daughter who sacrificed her life for the country. They also offered Fateha on her grave at Malir Cantonment Graveyard.

In his message, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said Shaheed Pilot Marium Mukhtar is the pride of the nation and a strong symbol of bravery and courage for the whole country.