Marine resources’ exploration to raise GDP growth three times: NAVAL Chief

KARACHI, Apr 05 (APP):Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zaffar Mehmood Abbasi Thursday said with the exploration and better utilization of marine resources, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) would increase three times and for which a strong public-private partnership, and maximum use of science and technology were essential.

The Naval Chief was speaking at an interactive session with members of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), here at the Federation House. He was accompanied by a group of senior Pakistan Navy officers and Balochistan Minister for Gwadar Development and Balochistan Coastal Development Hussain Islam.

Prominent business leaders, including Chairman United Businessmen Group at FPCCI and former president FPCCI S.M. Muneer, FPCCI President Ghazanffar Bilour, Senior Vice President Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Vice Presidents Mirza Ishtiaq Baig and Tariq Haleem represented the business community.

The Chief of Naval Staff, who had also been designated as Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs, said the present government led by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was serious to develop the maritime sector, along with private sector. For broadening the scope of operations, the Ministry of Ports and Shipping had been renamed as Ministry of Maritime Affairs. As a part of those initiatives, Maritime Works Organization was also set up under the umbrella of Bahria Foundation. Hence, Pakistan would have its own dredgers which would save huge amounts being spent on this account, he added.

Bahria University, he said, had also been upgraded and labeled as University of Maritime Sciences, which had campuses in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Another campus would be set up in Gwadar, he added.

Pakistan Navy had also set up separate division for maritime affairs, he said.

He said through Bahria Foundation, private sector could invest technology up-gradation and logistics building for Pakistan Navy, besides improving the ports and shipping industry’s capacity. Local businessmen could bring their ships under the flag of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation and join the government and Pakistan Navy in setting up new facilities for making large size ships.

At present, he said PNSC had only nine ships and the country had to pay up to five billion dollars every year as freight to foreign ships. Ninety percent trade of the country was through sea-route.

The Naval Chief informed the business community that on his request, the Prime Minister had approved the setting up of modern and big workshop and shipyard facility at Gwadar, where mother ships could be built. At present, he said, the workshop at Karachi Port had capacity to build only 26,000 metric tons ships where in the advanced countries, the workshops start making at least 60,000 mt ships. India had 60 workshops and Bangladesh 32, whereas Pakistan had only one of low capacity.

He proposed that fourth port should be built at Kalmat.

‘We have requested government for the two workshops. I hope, another will be approved to be set up at Port Qasim,’ he said.

He said that no more terminals should be built at Port Qasim and Karachi Port as there was already congestion.

He underlined the need for more and regular interactions between Pakistan Navy and the private sector through main trade bodies of the country.

The Naval Chief said that Pakistan Navy was very much capable to defend the country. “Our size is small but the morale is very high to defeat our enemy.”

However, he said, more important was economic security as without it even the armed forces could do not very much. “Therefore, we need jump start of the country’s maritime sector.”

He said Pakistan was gifted by God with 1000 km long coast and huge deposits of marine resources including sea-food, minerals, oil and gas. Sea-line was as important for the country’s economy as arteries supply blood to heart, he articulated.

Regarding the construction of Elevated Expressway from Tower to Karachi Port, he assured of Pakistan Navy’s support.

He said Balochistan was very near to his heart and the people of Balochistan were very good people. “Pakistan’s future lies in the development of Balochistan.”

Baharia Foundation and Maritime Division of Pakistan Navy would soon sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU0 with Gwadar Development Authority and Balochistan Coastal Development Authority for starting work on different social and development projects there.

Naval Chief also responded to queries from the participants. A detailed presentation was also given about Pakistan Navy’s capacity, deterrence and future capacity building projects.

FPCCI President Gazanffar Bilour , S.M, Muneer, Senior Vice President Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir spoke on the issues relating to ports and shipping, and development of marine resources.

Commander (Retd) Naeem Sarfraz also gave presentation on the proposed inland water transport system in the country.