Mardan wins overall trophy of the KP U-23 Male Games

PESHAWAR, Mar 16 (APP): Mardan clinched the overall trophy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-23 Male Games which concluded at Mardan Sports Complex on Thursday.

District Swabi secured runners-up while Dir Lower and Malakand recorded third and fourth positions respectively in 15 different disciplines part of the overall Games. In the athletic Mardan won overall trophy by securing three gold medals, three silver medals, Swabi and Malakand remained joint runners-up with one gold medal, a silver and two bronze medals and Dir Lower got third position with one silver and a bronze medal.

In the 100m sprint race Husafa of Mardan won gold medal, followed by Safeer of Swabi and Faiza Ullah of Swabi, in the 400m race Rehman Ali of Mardan won gold medal, followed by Safeer of Swabi and Suleman Shah of Malakand. In the 1500m race Suleman of Malakand got first position, followed by Barkat Ullah of Dir Lower and Zabi Ullah of Swabi, in the long jump Safeer Khan Mardan got first position, followed by Huzafa of Malakand and Basit Ali of Swabi. In the 800m Zabi Ullah won gold medal, followed by Barkat Ullah of Dir Lower and Abdul Ali of Malakand, in the Javelin throw Irfan of Malakand won gold, followed by Asad Ali Khan and Sajjad Ali, in shot put Sajid of Mardan won gold medal, followed by Adnan and Sana Ullah.

In the hockey event Mardan beat Dir Lower by 8-0, Mardan beat Swabi in the Table Tennis final by 3-0, in Judo Mardan got 80 points, followed by Malakand with 60 point and Dir Lower took third position with 45 points. In Lawn Tennis Mardan beat Swabi in the final by 3-1, Swabi shocked Mardan in the squash final by 3-2, Mardan took first position in Gymnastic by securing 85 points, followed by Malakand with 60 points and Dir Lower got 50 points. In the Karate event final Mardan got first position with 75 points, followed by Malakand (52 points) and Dir Lower (50 points). In the wrestling event Swabi recorded first position, followed by Dir Lower and Mardan.

In the Kabaddi event District Swabi stunned host Mardan in a thrilling final witnessed by jam-packed spectator fence. The players of Swabi gave tough resistance right in the start and got lead but Mardan came from behind and succeeded in leveling the tally three-times.

Mardan have an edge of the cheering supporters but Swabi players played with determination putting Mardan under tremendous pressure. Swabi was the lead of the first quarters and also led the way to victory at 44-42. It was closely contestant final with both the teams provided excellent display. In the first match Mardan outclassed Malakand by 35-23 points and Swabi recorded victory against Dir Lower by 30-28 in a close match.

In the Tug of war final Mardan secured victory against Lower Dir by 2-1. Lower Dir got first pull but failed later on and thus Mardan won two consecutive pull and the final. Mardan recorded victory against Swabi by 2-0 while Dir Lower beat Malakand in their respective semi-finals by 2-1.

At the end, the chief guest Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan gave away trophies and cash prizes. The winner team awarded Rs. 20,000 cash prize while the runners-up got Rs. 15000 as cash prize. A total of 544 players from four different districts part of the Mardan Region comprising Dir Lower, Malakand, Swabi and host Mardan took part in the Games.