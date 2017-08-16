Maqam directs to complete Sui gas projects in Mardan till December 2017

PESHAWAR, Aug 16 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister and President PMLN

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr. Ameer Muqam Wednesday directed officials to complete the Sui gas provision projects in Mardan till December 2017.

Chairing a high level meeting of SNGPL Mardan Region, he said that all the projects of Sui gas provision must be completed at the earliest. He also directed to complete survey in Nowshera, Nizampur, Buner and Dir. He said that transmission line in Malakand would permanently resolve the problem of low gas in the area.

Muqam said that Rs one billion Sui gas provision scheme for PK 28 would

be formally inaugurated in current month. He said that minister office would be established in Mardan Region that would ensure timely resolution of problems confronted by people.

He also reviewed ongoing developmental projects in Mardan, Swabi and

Malakand directing authorities concerned to complete the schemes within stipulated time limit.