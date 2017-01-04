Many in U.S. skeptical Trump can handle presidential duties: Poll

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (APP): Less than three weeks before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump moves into the White House, Americans are skeptical he can handle some major presidential duties, a new Gallup poll reveals.

The findings, based on the Gallup poll conducted December 7-11, show

that less than half of Americans are confident in Trump’s ability to handle an international crisis (46%), to use military force wisely (47%) or to prevent major scandals in his administration (44%).

Americans are far less confident in Trump in handling various presidential responsibilities than they were in his predecessors, the poll found. At least 70 percent of Americans were confident in Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton before they took over the White House.

Among the seven issues tested in the poll, Americans are most confident in Trump to work effectively with Congress (60%) and handle the economy (59%).

The data also reflects a more polarized America than the one Obama or

Bush faced when they came into office. The high political polarization and low trust in government will create a much more challenging presidency for Trump than for those who preceded him in the White House.

The latest Gallup poll is consistent with prior surveys showing Trump

having a much lower favorable rating than former incoming presidents.

Trump was one of the most unpopular candidates ever nominated for

president, according to opinion polls. His opponent in the 2016 presidential election race, Hillary Clinton, also had high unfavorable ratings.

Although Trump defied political experts as well as some historical

election patterns in winning the presidency, it appears likely that he will begin his administration with far less support from the American people than other recent presidents have.