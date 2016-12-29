Many A cricket teams winning to visit Pakistan: Chairman PCB

KARACHI, DEC 29 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Shahryar Khan Thursday said that a number of A cricket teams from around the world willing to visit Pakistan.

The 2017 will be the cricket security year, he informed media persons

after inaugurating the Hanif Muhammad High Performance Centre (HPC), established at National Stadium here. Chairman Executive Committee PCB Najam Sethi, CEO Subhan Ahmed, members Board of Governors were also present.

Shoaib Muhammed, son of Hanif Muhammad inaugurated the HPC.

Chairman PCB said that it was his desire that in every big city such kind of cricket academies were set up.

Shahryar Khan pointed out that he himself will supervise these cricket

academies.

The country’s best cricket academy is Karachi comprises gym and swimming pool, he added.

This is the third HPC in Pakistan, he said adding that in future such cricket academies would also be established in other cities including Bahawalpur, Peshawar, Rahimyar Khan and Ralwalpindi.

He informed the journalists that PCB to launch mobile cricket academies as well for the promotion of the game. The first such mobile cricket academy will be held in Nankana Sahib.

The Karachi HPC, he said has been dedicated to the renowned cricketer

little Master Hanif Muhammad and would be one of the best academies.

He said that women cricket was on the verge of deterioration and efforts were being made for its restoration.

Regarding Pakistan Super League final, the Chairman PCB said that it

will be decided on February 25.

We made every efforts to to hold the PSL final in Lahore, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PSL Najab Sethi said that PSL is a

national asset and also best way for the promotion of cricket in Pakistan. He also endorsed the view of Chairman PCB Shahryar Khan for holding final of the PSL in Lahore.

He, however, pointed out that there were some issues that were not either in his control nor with chairman PCB.

Regarding security, Najam Sethi said that we are in contact with federal

interior minister, Punjab government and other departments.

He made it clear that PSL company will be associated with PCB and nothing will be done in violation of the constitution.