Manto’s 64th death anniversary observed

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):The 64th death anniversary of renowned Urdu short story writer and author Saadat Hassan Manto was observed on Friday.

Manto was born in Ludhiana, British India on 11th May, 1912 and died on January 18, 1955 at the age of 42. Manto produced 20 collections of 250 short stories, five collections of radio dramas, three of essays and one novel.