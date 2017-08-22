Mandwa film to pay tribute director Robin Ghosh on August 26

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):Mandwa film club would pay tribute to

master music director Robin Ghosh on August 26 (Saturday) with the

screening of film ‘Bandish (1980).

The film features his memorable hits such as “Sona na chaandi

na koi mehal” (Ikhlaq Ahmed) ,” Tujhe Dil se Laga Loon “(Mehnaz) ,” Acha

Acha Log Re” (Nayyara Noor) said a press release issued here.

Starring Nadeem, Shabnam and Diana Christana in leading roles,

the film revolves around the life of protagonist who loses his

memory while abroad and starts a new family there only to discover

later that he had left behind his real life and family in Pakistan.