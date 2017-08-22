Mandwa film to pay tribute director Robin Ghosh on August 26

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):Mandwa film club would pay tribute to
master music director Robin Ghosh on August 26 (Saturday) with the
screening of film ‘Bandish (1980).
The film features his memorable hits such as “Sona na chaandi
na koi mehal” (Ikhlaq Ahmed) ,” Tujhe Dil se Laga Loon “(Mehnaz) ,” Acha
Acha Log Re” (Nayyara Noor) said a press release issued here.
Starring Nadeem, Shabnam and Diana Christana in leading roles,
the film revolves around the life of protagonist who loses his
memory while abroad and starts a new family there only to discover
later that he had left behind his real life and family in Pakistan.
