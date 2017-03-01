Mandwa Film Club to screen classic film on March 4

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club will screen classic film “Ishq-e-Laila” on March 4 at Lok Virsa Media Centre.

Executive Director Lok Virsa, Dr Fouzia Saeed and other officials of Lok Virsa will participate in the film screening.

An official of Lok Virsa told APP that this film is a musical romance drama film that contains 14 songs which is an all-time record for any Pakistani film.

“It was released on April 12, 1957 directed by Munshi Dil, casting Sabiha, Santosh, Asha Posley, M Ismael, Ajmal and Allauddin,” he added.

He said that in film excellent music by Safdar Hussain and film song lyrics by Qateel Shifai.

He said that a large number of film fans and people from different walks of life would participate in the film screening.