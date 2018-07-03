Mandwa Film Club to resume with documentaries screening on July 7

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Lok Virsa’s Mandwa Film Club is all set to resume with screening of two of Lok Virsa’s own documentaries from July 7 at its media centre.

The documentaries “Hunza-The Legendary Land” is produced by Uxi Mufti and “The Flight of Winter Threadlines” are narrated by Zia Mohiyuddin.

‘Both documentaries are precious gems coming straight from the archival database of Lok Virsa.

Senior official of Lok Virsa Qamar Abbas said that Mandwa film club would continue its effort to promote Pakistan cultural heritage, film and its artists by projecting their work.

“We are promoting the soft image and projecting the positivity of our country in the world,” he said.

Still more documentaries and films from glorious past which related to our folk culture and traditions, glimpse of international cinema, more dazzling presence of movie celebrities and fun was in the priority list of our film club, he added.

For the last two years, Mandwa film Club had been screening local and international classic movies every Saturday.

“These free movie and documentaries screenings are accompanied by movie trivia and celebrity guest appearances making Mandwa a great family entertainment spot within the twin cities,”.