Mandwa Film Club 2nd anniversary on July 22

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP): National Institute of Folk and

Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Mandwa Film Club 2nd anniversary

would be held on July 22.

Renowned singer Madam Tarannum Naaz will be the chief guest on

the occasion.

She also sing famous melodies songs from each decade of

Pakistani cinema starting from the 50s,60s,70’s, 80’s and counting

upto the latest tracks.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that

for the last two years Mandwa Film Club has been screening local and

international classic movies every Saturday.

“These free movie screenings are accompanied by movie trivia

and celebrity guest appearances making Mandwa a great family

entertainment spot within the twin cities,” she said.

She said that there will be Karaoke (song lyrics), filmi

Kasoti (movies trivia) and potluck meal.

The event will also be streamed live on our official website:

www.lokvirsa.org.pk.