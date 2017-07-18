Mandwa Film Club 2nd anniversary on July 22

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP): National Institute of Folk and
Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Mandwa Film Club 2nd anniversary
would be held on July 22.
Renowned singer Madam Tarannum Naaz will be the chief guest on
the occasion.
She also sing famous melodies songs from each decade of
Pakistani cinema starting from the 50s,60s,70’s, 80’s and counting
upto the latest tracks.
Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that
for the last two years Mandwa Film Club has been screening local and
international classic movies every Saturday.
“These free movie screenings are accompanied by movie trivia
and celebrity guest appearances making Mandwa a great family
entertainment spot within the twin cities,” she said.
She said that there will be Karaoke (song lyrics), filmi
Kasoti (movies trivia) and potluck meal.
The event will also be streamed live on our official website:
www.lokvirsa.org.pk.
