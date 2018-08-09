Mandviwalla stresses need of inking a FTA with Egypt

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Saleem Mandviwalla Thursday stressed upon the need of inking a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Egypt and Pakistan.

Talking to Egyptian Ambassador Ahmed Mohamed Fadel Yacoub, he observed that as a first step a Preferential Trade Agreement can be reached which can be gradually transformed into FTA to enhance the trade volume between the two countries. The Egyptian Ambassador called on Deputy Chairman Senate here in his chamber at the Parliament House.

Both sides expressed hope that the economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries will increase in the coming times and the trade balance will be improved, said a press release. He remarked that both in areas like textile industry there is a lot that can be learned and improved on the basis of experience sharing.

While stressing upon the need of tourism promotion and close connection between the two countries the Deputy Chairman observed that Visa facilitation process should be further simplified and direct flights between the two counties should be resumed to facilitate the tourists on both sides. Senator Saleem Mandviwalla extended an invitation for the Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives to visit the Parliament of Pakistan and expressed hope to have more Parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.