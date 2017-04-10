Man convicted 7 years jail for carrying illegal arms

KHAIRPUR, April 10 (APP): A local court on Monday awarded 7 years

jail to a man for carrying unlicensed arms.

According to details, the District and Session Judge Khairpur

Syed Ghulam Shah awarded seven-year imprisonment and imposed fine of

Rs 20000/- upon accused Shakeel Ahmed Mallah in case of carrying

illegal weapons.

The accused was arrested by Sorah police some two years ago after

recovery of illegal weapons from his possession.