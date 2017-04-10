KHAIRPUR, April 10 (APP): A local court on Monday awarded 7 years
jail to a man for carrying unlicensed arms.
According to details, the District and Session Judge Khairpur
Syed Ghulam Shah awarded seven-year imprisonment and imposed fine of
Rs 20000/- upon accused Shakeel Ahmed Mallah in case of carrying
illegal weapons.
The accused was arrested by Sorah police some two years ago after
recovery of illegal weapons from his possession.
Man convicted 7 years jail for carrying illegal arms
KHAIRPUR, April 10 (APP): A local court on Monday awarded 7 years