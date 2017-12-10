Mamnoon for workable health models for backward areas

KARACHI, Dec 10 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain has called upon health professionals to prepare workable models for the provision of basic health facilities in the backward areas of the country.

Speaking at the convocation of Jinnah Sindh Medical University here Sunday, the president expressed concern over the spread of the same ailments repeatedly in under-developed areas.

Mamnoon Hussain said that health related issues could be controlled in backward areas by promoting awareness as well as treatment of common ailments and maternity problems.

He emphasised upon the need for research to find cost-effective treatment facilities. He also stressed that medical research be promoted keeping in view the local conditions.

The president called upon health professionals to shun the culture of strikes, as they are educated to serve the humanity. He said young medical professionals could play a historic role in the field of research.

Later, the president distributed degrees and certificates among the students.