Mamnoon, Erdogan call for recognition of Pakistan’s anti-terror efforts

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Sep 9 (APP): President Mamnoon

Hussain and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Saturday

unanimously believed that Afghan issue could not be resolved

without Pakistan, calling for recognition of country’s efforts

for peace and against terrorism.

Both the leaders expressed these views in a meeting here

after their arrival in Kazakh capital to attend the first

summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on science

and technology.

Prominent cabinet members of the Turkish president were

also present during the meeting.

President Mamnoon said Pakistan had taken extraordinary

steps for regional peace and security and had faced the

biggest loss in its fight against terrorism.

President Erdogan lauded Pakistan’s efforts and

sacrifices for regional stability and reiterated his support

to Pakistan saying that services of the Pakistan’s government

and the people against terrorism were historical.

President Mamnoon said Pakistan felt pride over its

time-tested friendship with Turkey.

Turkish president thanked the people and the Government

of Pakistan for extending support to their Turkish brethren at

the time of an abortive attempt of military coup.

Both the leaders also supported the coordinated actions

against all forms of terrorism.

They also exchanged views on the issue of Afghanistan

believing that solution lied in Pakistan’s anti-terror

efforts.

During the meeting, both the leaders also discussed the

issue of Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar and resolved to raise it

at every platform in the world.