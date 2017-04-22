Mamnoon calls for taking part in educational activities to study factors of extremism, terrorism

ISLAMABAD, April 22 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday

said active participation in educational activities was essential to

carry out study of political, economic, social and psychological

factors behind issues of terrorism and extremism besides suggesting

their solutions.

Addressing inaugural ceremony of National Book Fair on the

occasion of National Book Day, the President said it was an important national activity that would prove to be a message of hope, life and

light, not just for Pakistani nation but for the entire humanity.

The ceremony was attended by Adviser to the Prime Minister on

National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui, Managing

Director National Book Foundation Professor Dr. Inamul Haq Javed

and a huge number of writers, publishers and book-lovers.

The President lauded National History and Literary Heritage

Division for rendering invaluable services for preservation and

promotion of national literary heritage.

He also praised the National Book Foundation for working

day and night with a missionary zeal to provide high standard

and attractive books at affordable prices.

The President, who also visited the stalls and different

sections at Book Fair, particularly appreciated Kids Republic

Corner saying the children were the future of the country.

He viewed “our future would be in safe hands and dream

of our forefathers would come true if we succeed in making

books a centre of attraction for our children.”

The President was of the view that books break the

connection of human with subversive forces and connect him

with positivity, open up the windows of heart and mind and

create an atmosphere of peace, fraternity and brotherhood.

He said the books also make life beautiful by teaching

people skills to cope with harsh realities of life and brings

them closer to success despite difficulties.

“This is why through this book fair, my message to

Pakistani nation and the whole humanity is to reconnect with

books by breaking away from uncertainty to make this world a

paradise,” he remarked.

Referring to China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the

President said about four years ago, government saw a

beautiful dream to connect Pakistan with different regions

of the world, taking advantage of its geographical location.

“Each passing day is taking us closer to realization of our

dream,” he added.

“I am confident that after the operationalization of

CPEC, Pakistan will achieve economic stability but for this

hard work and expertise in contemporary sciences and arts is

of utmost importance,” he said.

However, in this respect, heavy responsibility lies on

National Book Foundation and other such publishing houses to

ensure that students, researchers and educational institutions

are never short of quality books.

He said “the people, associated with this industry, should

remain steadfast even if they face drop in their profit or have

to work extra hard because facing little inconvenience today can

secure our future.”

He assured that the government would continue to cooperate

at every stage in this noble endeavour.

In his address, Irfan Siddiqui highlighted the efforts,

being made by his Division for promotion of literary activities

in the country which were bringing positive outcomes.

He said the Book Fair gave an encouragement to the

writers and advised the literary organization to strive for

guiding the nation.

He said good books were being written, published and

read as well; however if media played due role to promote

book reading culture, it could do miracles.

He told the audience that three book fairs had already

been held in Islamabad besides more such events held in

Karachi and Lahore.

He viewed that the negative trends of intolerance,

hatred and extremism could be tackled through promoting

book culture.

MD National Book Foundation Inamul Haq apprised the

audience about Foundation’s efforts for creating awareness

and development of reading habits.

He also lauded the announcement of an endowment fund

by the Prime Minister for encouragement and swift execution

of literary projects.

Secretary of the Division Amir Hassan also addressed the

gathering.

Adviser Irfan Siddiqui also presented two copies of the

Holy Quran to the President.