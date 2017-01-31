Mamnoon, Abbas stress on early resolution of Kashmir, Palestine issues

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain and
President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas Tuesday stressed
the need for early and just resolution of Palestine and Kashmir
issues for peace and prosperity in the region.
The two leaders called upon the international community to
urge Israel to halt expansion of settlements and play its due role
in resolving the long standing Palestine issue.
The two presidents had a one-on-one meeting which was followed
by a delegation level meeting.
President Mamnoon said Pakistan and Palestine historically
enjoyed close relations which were based on mutually shared warmth
and trust for each other.
He said the people of Pakistan had great affection for the
people of Palestine as well as the Palestinian cause and the new
Palestinian Embassy Complex in Islamabad had become another symbol
of their friendship.
President Mamnoon underscored that Pakistan had consistently
supported the Palestine cause at all forums and would continue to
extend all moral and diplomatic support to the Palestinians’
quest for an independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its
capital.
He also lauded the bravery and valour of Palestinians in the
face of gross human rights violations and occupation by Israel.
The President said the peoples of Palestine and Kashmir were
suffering at the hands of occupying forces.
He also emphasized the need to promote bilateral trade between
Pakistan and Palestine.
The visiting dignitary thanked President Mamnoon for
according warm welcome to him and to his delegation and said that
Palestine valued its friendship with Pakistan and was grateful for
its support for the cause of Palestine.
Earlier, upon arrival, President Mahmoud Abbas was warmly
received by President Mamnoon Hussain at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Children
clad in traditional dress presented bouquets to the visiting
dignitary.
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz,
Minister for States and Frontier Region Lt. Gen. (Retd) Abdul Qadir
Baloch, and Syed Tariq Fatemi Special Assistant to the Prime
Minister on Foreign Affairs were also present during the meeting.
The Palestinian side included Riad N.A. Malki, Foreign
Minister, Mahmoud S.A. Alhabbash, Palestine Chief Justice and senior
officials.
President Mamnoon hosted a banquet in the honour of President
Mahmoud Abbas, which was also attended by Minister for Finance Ishaq
Dar, Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Ahmed, Minister for Housing Akram Durrani, Services Chiefs and Governor.
