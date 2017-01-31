Mamnoon, Abbas stress on early resolution of Kashmir, Palestine issues

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain and

President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas Tuesday stressed

the need for early and just resolution of Palestine and Kashmir

issues for peace and prosperity in the region.

The two leaders called upon the international community to

urge Israel to halt expansion of settlements and play its due role

in resolving the long standing Palestine issue.

The two presidents had a one-on-one meeting which was followed

by a delegation level meeting.

President Mamnoon said Pakistan and Palestine historically

enjoyed close relations which were based on mutually shared warmth

and trust for each other.

He said the people of Pakistan had great affection for the

people of Palestine as well as the Palestinian cause and the new

Palestinian Embassy Complex in Islamabad had become another symbol

of their friendship.

President Mamnoon underscored that Pakistan had consistently

supported the Palestine cause at all forums and would continue to

extend all moral and diplomatic support to the Palestinians’

quest for an independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its

capital.

He also lauded the bravery and valour of Palestinians in the

face of gross human rights violations and occupation by Israel.

The President said the peoples of Palestine and Kashmir were

suffering at the hands of occupying forces.

He also emphasized the need to promote bilateral trade between

Pakistan and Palestine.

The visiting dignitary thanked President Mamnoon for

according warm welcome to him and to his delegation and said that

Palestine valued its friendship with Pakistan and was grateful for

its support for the cause of Palestine.

Earlier, upon arrival, President Mahmoud Abbas was warmly

received by President Mamnoon Hussain at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Children

clad in traditional dress presented bouquets to the visiting

dignitary.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz,

Minister for States and Frontier Region Lt. Gen. (Retd) Abdul Qadir

Baloch, and Syed Tariq Fatemi Special Assistant to the Prime

Minister on Foreign Affairs were also present during the meeting.

The Palestinian side included Riad N.A. Malki, Foreign

Minister, Mahmoud S.A. Alhabbash, Palestine Chief Justice and senior

officials.

President Mamnoon hosted a banquet in the honour of President

Mahmoud Abbas, which was also attended by Minister for Finance Ishaq

Dar, Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Ahmed, Minister for Housing Akram Durrani, Services Chiefs and Governor.