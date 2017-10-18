Malik Saad Falcon-Bajaur play 2-2 draw as Al-Haj Faw secured win in FATA Football Super League

PESHAWAR, Oct 18 (APP):Malik Saad Falcon and Bajaur Stars played a 2-2 draw while Al-Jaj Faw secured victory against Faqir of Ipi of North Waziristan Agency in the ongoing FATA Football Super League-2017 being played here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Associate Secretary Pakistan Olympic Association Ahmad Ali Rajput was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the matches the players of Malik Saad Falcon, Al-Haj Faw, Bajaur Stars, Faqir of Ipi of North Waziristan Agency were introduced to him.

In his brief chat Ahmad Ali Rajput, hailing from Sindh, lauded the organizing committee and Shahid Khan Shinwari for holding the FATA Football Super League in which international players from across Pakistan, players from Malaysia, Indonesia and Afghanistan are part of the different teams in a team when Football world governing body FIFA has banned Pakistan.

He said after a long time the players of football got opportunities to play in such a good national level event wherein foreign players are also competing. It would give due exposure to our players, Ahmad Ali Rajput added.

Organizing Secretary Shahid Khan Shinwari on this occasion thanked Ahmad Ali Rajput for gracing the occasion as chief guest after coming from long way Sindh. He disclosed that leading players from all across Pakistan are part of the League carrying a prize money of Rs. 0.5 million for the winner team and Rs. 0.3 million for the runners-up besides 25000 each for best player, best scorer and best goal-keeper of the FATA Football Super League.

Earlier, in the first match Malik Saad Falcon and Bajaur Stars played a 2-2 draw wherein Rashad and Waseem, the two promising strikers scored one goal each to give Malik Saad Falcon a two goal each in the first 25-minute play. Malik Saad Falcon was leading by 2-0 at half-time.

It was the second session in which Bajaur Stars came back strongly and tied the tally 2-2 when right winger Zeeshan and mid-fielder Ikram scored one goal each on the field attempts. The match provided great thrill for the sitting spectators.

Malik Saad Falcon took two goals lead in the first-half but failed to click in the second-half fully dominated by Bajaur Stars. In the second match Al-Haj Faw team defeated Faqir of Ipi by solitary goal scored by international Rais on the field attempt.

Faqir of Ipi got some good chances of scoring but their forwards failed to utilize any of them and thus lost the match by 1-0. Al-Haj Faw played a goal-less draw the first-time and it was the second session in which unmarked Rais netted a fine goal to make the tally 1-0.