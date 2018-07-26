Malik Muhammad Anwar of PTI wins PP-4 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate Malik Muhammad Anwar has won election from Punjab constituency PP-4 Attock-IV by securing 49,589 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Sher Ali Khan stood second by securing 40,460 votes while the candidate of Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan (TLP) Malik Amanat Khan grabbed third position by getting 1,692 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 66.79%.