Malik Muhammad Amir Doger PTI wins NA-155 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) candidate Malik Muhammad Amir Doger has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-155 Multan-II by securing 135,726 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) candidate Muhammad Tariq Rasheed stood second by getting 80,993 votes

The third position was grabbed by Tehreek Labaik Pakistan (TLP) candidate Muhammad Ayub getting 5589 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 49.27%.