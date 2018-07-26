Malik Karamat Ali of PTI wins NA-135 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Malik Karamat Ali has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-135 Lahore XIII by securing 64,765 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Malik Saif Ul Malook Khohar of Pakistan Muslim League-N stood second by securing 55,431 votes and Tahreek a Labaik Pakistan Party’s Muhammad Ahmed Mujeed grabbed third position by getting 8,196 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 53.94%.