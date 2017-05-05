Malaysia wants to improve trade relations with Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, May 5 (APP): Malaysian High Commissioner Dr. Hasrul Sani Mujtabar says that Malaysia is taking keen interest to improve trade with Pakistan.

He said while visiting Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry alongwith a twelve-member trade delegation here Friday.

The delegation comprised people from various sectors including Tourism, Hotel Industry, Food Processing, Beverages, Halal Food, manufacturing, plastic, cosmetics, sea food etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Hasrul Sani appreciated the role of RCCI in promoting regional trade and said there was urgent need to focus on diversification of trade for improving trade volume between the two countries.

The high commissioner emphasized on increasing networking and exchange of delegations.

He said “we have noticed an improved security situation in the country and we would like to have joint ventures in different sectors including Halal food and services sector”.

He said Malaysia could help Pakistan in designing and construction of industrial parks, hotels, tourism, SMEs and other sectors.

In his welcome address, President RCCI Raja Amer Iqbal said that Pak-Malaysia signed free trade agreement (FTA) in 2007 which has not achieved the desired results despite potential. He stressed that both countries should focus on new products to improve two-way trade.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an emerging opportunity and this gives more options to different countries including Malaysia to tap growing opportunities in Pakistan. CPEC is not restricted to any one country, he added.

Raja Amer Iqbal said that exchange of trade delegations is direly needed to boost bilateral trade ties and volume.

He said many Pakistani products including rice, wheat, mangoes, halal food, seafood, meat products, cutlery and sports goods, spices, handicrafts, light engineering goods, hospital and surgical equipment, pharmaceuticals and gems and jewelry could find good market in Malaysia. RCCI president also gave short briefing on current and upcoming events. He thanked the high commissioner for participating in upcoming RCCI Rawal International Expo. Later business to business meetings were held at the chamber.

Vice President Asim Malik, former president Dr. Shimail Daud, member executive committee and a large number of traders attended the meeting.