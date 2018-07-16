Malaysia keen to partner in different sectors : Consul General

KARACHI, Jul 16 (APP):Malaysia sees China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor as a big opportunity for South Asia region , especially for

Pakistan. She can partner with Pakistan in potential projects in

different sectors, if invited.

Malaysia has extended big support to Pakistan in education sector.

At present, 1600 Pakistani students were studying there in different

faculties. There is big scope for Pakistani students to get higher

education there.

This was stated by Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi, Khairul

Nazran Abd Rahman, while talking to a group of journalists at the

conclusion session of two-day 20th Study Malaysia Expo at a local hotel

on Sunday.

Besides more cooperation and support in education sector, Malaysia

wanted to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan– which was dollars

1.34 billion and was in favour of Malaysia. Pakistan exported to Malaysia

textiles, vegetable and fruit and Malaysia’s major export to Pakistan was

palm oil, he said.

The Malaysian envoy said his country also wanted to promote tourism

in Pakistan. Last year 39,000 Pakistani visited to Malaysia.

He mentioned that 30 Malaysian students were getting Islamic education

in Pakistan.

Being Muslim brotherly country, Malaysia intended to build strong

relationship with Pakistan. The two countries also had defence collaboration

including joint trainings of forces. Some Malaysian officers were receiving

training in Pakistan Air Force, he said.

Malaysian Consul General , who have taken the charge just two weeks

back, felt very comfortable and happy with Karachiites whom he described

as very friendly and hospital. He liked spicy food, mostly mutton items

and the seafood. In addition, he said, Pakistani Basmati rice and mango

were his favorite food items.