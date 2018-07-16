Malaysia keen to partner in different sectors : Consul General

KARACHI, Jul 16 (APP):Malaysia sees China-Pakistan Economic
Corridor as a big opportunity for South Asia region , especially for
Pakistan. She can partner with Pakistan in potential projects in
different sectors, if invited.
Malaysia has extended big support to Pakistan in education sector.
At present, 1600 Pakistani students were studying there in different
faculties. There is big scope for Pakistani students to get higher
education there.
This was stated by Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi, Khairul
Nazran Abd Rahman, while talking to a group of journalists at the
conclusion session of two-day 20th Study Malaysia Expo at a local hotel
on Sunday.
Besides more cooperation and support in education sector, Malaysia
wanted to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan– which was dollars
1.34 billion and was in favour of Malaysia. Pakistan exported to Malaysia
textiles, vegetable and fruit and Malaysia’s major export to Pakistan was
palm oil, he said.
The Malaysian envoy said his country also wanted to promote tourism
in Pakistan. Last year 39,000 Pakistani visited to Malaysia.
He mentioned that 30 Malaysian students were getting Islamic education
in Pakistan.
Being Muslim brotherly country, Malaysia intended to build strong
relationship with Pakistan. The two countries also had defence collaboration
including joint trainings of forces. Some Malaysian officers were receiving
training in Pakistan Air Force, he said.
Malaysian Consul General , who have taken the charge just two weeks
back, felt very comfortable and happy with Karachiites whom he described
as very friendly and hospital. He liked spicy food, mostly mutton items
and the seafood. In addition, he said, Pakistani Basmati rice and mango
were his favorite food items.
